Snowy Christmas here in Northeast Ohio as temps drop down into the teens

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Temperatures are now in the teens. Wind chills near ZERO. Light snow south with pockets of heavier, flurry snow along the shoreline (I-90) this morning.

Additional accumulation from this morning through mid afternoon are as follows:

THIS FIRST GRAPHIC IS FOR AREAS SOUTH OF I-80:

By Christmas Morning – “Synoptic Snow”

Local pockets of heavier snow from Lorain County east through Cleveland into western Geauga county this morning. Additional accumulations in these locations this morning will be 3-5″

MOST OF THIS SNOW WILL BE BEFORE NOON CHRISTMAS DAY

A slow shift to more traditional lake effect later today/tonight/first half of Saturday. MOST OF THESE HIGHER AMOUNTS WILL START LATER CHRISTMAS AFTERNOON/EVENING/NIGHT.

It’s going to be COLD! Temperatures will struggle to reach around 20 degrees on Christmas Day. Single-digit wind chills all day long. Stay warm! Here’s a look at temps/chills at noontime on Christmas.

Here is the Christmas Day weather history for Cleveland:

This stint of arctic air won’t stay long, temperatures will recover to above freezing by next week.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

