Snowfall totals around 4 inches for some areas in Northeast Ohio; More on the way

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Lake effect snow came barreling into Northeast Ohio and it’s not letting up yet.

FOX 8 meteorologist Scott Sabol shared the snowfall totals as of 9 a.m. this morning. Some areas are seeing around four inches of snow already.

Check out this interactive map from the National Weather Service to see the totals in your area.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds drivers to prepare for winter weather ahead of time before hitting the roads.

The department says that last winter, there were 14,724 crashes on snow, ice or slush-covered roads in Ohio resulting in 26 fatal crashes, which killed 33 people. Unsafe speed by the at-fault driver was the reported

cause of 24 percent of the crashes on snow, ice or slush covered roads.