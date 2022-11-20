CLEVELAND – (WJW) – “Snow-vember” was in full effect the last 24 hours. Thankfully, the snow is wrapping up and we’re headed for milder temperatures as we move toward the holiday. First, here is a look back.

Snow reports through 10 a.m.:

Winds die down tonight, but with a warm front lifting through Monday afternoon, gusts will be mid 30s.

Even with calmer winds overnight, it will still feel like the mid and low teens.

Tonight, a few lake effect flurries linger but won’t add up to much. Another cold night ahead, in the upper teens to 20 by morning as skies begin to clear.

We’re back to average with a sunny stretch Thanksgiving week.

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.