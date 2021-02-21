Snow, wintery mix could impact Monday morning commute in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain is expected into Monday. Up to an inch of snow is possible by the morning commute, with little accumulation during the day when more mixing occurs.

Lake effect snow is possible Tuesday morning, with an inch or two possible in the primary snowbelt.

Staying around average (39 degrees) much of next week, we may even see our first 40-degree temperature, it’s been about a month! Here are some COLD stats to ponder:

Here’s the latest Fox 8-Day Forecast: