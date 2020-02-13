1  of  3
Snow will continue to fall today, followed by bone-chilling cold

by: Scott Sabol

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is active until 10 a.m. Thursday.

Snow is coming down!  Additional lake effect snow will be possible Thursday night into Friday.

Snow accumulations will range from 1-3″ south with 2-4″ expected to the north.  Minor ice accumulation can’t be ruled out for the southern coverage area as well before it transitions to snow. That light “glazing” will induce treacherous driving conditions on untreated surfaces.

Be extremely cautious and alert to rapidly changing conditions. Allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination safely.

Snow and Ice Accumulation Futurecast

Valentine’s Day looks very cold with wind chills in the single digits and below zero at times. You gotta bundle up for sure!

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

