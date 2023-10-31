*Editor’s note: This forecast is no longer active. Please click here for the latest weather updates.

(WJW) — We’re getting treated to some snow on this Halloween night. A mix of rain and snowflakes will move in tonight. Not expecting much accumulation with his first round beyond a dusting on some elevated surfaces. Better chance for snow overnight into early tomorrow.

Overnight, streaks of lake effect wet snow will develop. Most accumulations will occur between midnight and 4 a.m.

By Wednesday morning. A quick 2-5″+ in spots in the snowbelt. On and off light snow during the morning commute in spots with sun west. Temperatures will be cold as wind chills will be in the teens and 20s first thing in the morning and in the 30s for the afternoon.

With higher totals in the shaded counties likely, there is a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in place tonight through 10 a.m. Wednesday.

In the morning, clouds east (lake effect) with a rain/snow mix but sunshine west. Temperatures will be cold, with wind chills in the teens and 20s. By the afternoon, sunny and cold with wind chills in the 30s.

Overall dry late Wednesday through at least Saturday. The best chance for rain is Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Here is the 8-day forecast:

