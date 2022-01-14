Snow watch: What to expect this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Temperatures will be falling throughout the day.

There’s a chance of a few light lake effect snow showers and flurries. Little to no accumulation is expected with this round.

That’s not the case this weekend.

We’re paying close attention to a system that could produce a decent amount of snow for parts of our area.

The chance for snow is going up for late Sunday night/Monday as a panhandle system will develop and head up the east coast.

A Winter Storm Watch has already been issued for portions of Northeast Ohio.

The initial development of this system will be over western Canada. The western edge of this storm system will be close to eastern Ohio.

Comparing two separate computer models now shows a decent amount of snow accumulation over eastern counties late Sunday into Monday.

Stay tuned for detailed forecasts once this system develops and weather models come into more of an agreement on the exact track. A shift more to the east = less snow, more to the west= more snow.

Here’s a look at our heavy snow chance for the event:

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast.

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST