Snow Watch: Here are the chances of heavy snow beginning Sunday

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Most of this weekend is expected to be relatively cold and quiet, but we’re paying close attention to a system that could produce a decent swath of snow for parts of Northeast Ohio.

The chance for snow is going up late Sunday night into Monday as a panhandle system will develop and head up the east coast.

The initial development of this system will be over western Canada, with the the western edge of the storm system close to eastern Ohio.

Stay tuned for detailed forecasts once this systems develops and weather models come into more of an agree on the exact track.

If it shifts more to the east, there will be less snow. If it shifts more to the west, there will be more snow.