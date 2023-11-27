CLEVELAND (WJW) — If you’re looking for some snow in the forecast, this week could be for you.

The National Weather Service has announced a Lake Effect Snow Warning for Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. The warning goes into effect Monday at 7 a.m. for Lake and Ashtabula and 7 p.m. for Geauga. It ends for all Wednesday at 7 a.m.

A Lake Effect Snow Warning also goes into effect at 9 p.m. for Cuyahoga Couty and lasts until midnight Tuesday night.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 1 a.m. and lasts until 7 p.m. Tuesday for Portage County. It also goes into effect Monday at 7 p.m. through Tuesday at 7 a.m. for Trumbull County.

SNOWFALL THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT: Monday the snow band will likely only affect Lake, Ashtabula, and northern Geauga County.

SNOWFALL TUESDAY: A stronger lake effect snow band Monday night into Tuesday morning with heavy snowfall rates of 1-2″ an hour. Visibility will be reduced and travel could be tricky on Tuesday morning. Additional snow, locally over 6″ possible. Stay tuned as we fine-tune the forecast once the band develops.

Here are the forecast bullet points:

Active pattern (SW to NE storm track) as outlined two weeks ago will continue through the first 2 weeks of December .

(SW to NE storm track) as outlined two weeks ago will continue through the . Temps look to moderate by mid-month

