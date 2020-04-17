Snow through Friday afternoon; Winter weather advisory for western counties

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Sandusky, Erie, Ottawa and Huron counties from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.

An April *winter wonderland* will be arriving AGAIN around dawn Friday.

Snow will impact all of northern Ohio through midday/early afternoon. General accumulations are expected by the lunchtime hour Friday with the heaviest snow falling in the morning.

Temperatures will rise in the afternoon as snow transitions to a mix of snow and rain, especially across southern areas.

The weather will improve immensely this weekend! We’ll be warming up! The only caveat will be the spotty showers possible late-day Sunday.

So, when are we expecting milder/near normal temperature again? Our next opportunity seems to be the middle and latter part of next week.

Here’s our latest 8-day forecast: