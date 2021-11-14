Snow threat continues into the week, but a warmup is on the way

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Overnight, additional accumulations of another slushy dusting of up to 2 inches is possible over our Snowbelt communities.

Here’s a look at the Snowfall forecast through 7 a.m. Monday:

Monday features lake clouds with a spotty mix from time to time. Our unseasonably cold temperatures will top around 40 with wind chills in the upper 20s as winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Lake effect showers could set up in the evening once again east. Minor accumulations are possible.

Roller coaster temps can be expected next week with another mild bout followed by another big chill.

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: