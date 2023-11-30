CLEVELAND (WJW) – Overnight, cloudy skies with maybe an isolated sprinkle around here or there but mild and mostly quiet with temperatures around 40.

Snow continues to melt, then look to rain showers Friday starting in the morning. Widespread from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. We’ll pick up a quarter to a half inch. A dry slot arrives in the afternoon. Clouds and pockets of drizzle around, then scattered showers develop overnight.

Active pattern continues late this weekend/early next week.

Another round of cold next week then a period of “milder” air which should last around 5 days starting December 7.

Check the 8-day forecast above.