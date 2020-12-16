CLEVELAND (WJW)– A winter weather advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday for Tuscarawas, Carroll, Columbiana and Coshocton counties.

Snow is on the horizon so it’s the “calm before the snow” so-to-speak. Lows will be in the 20s tonight, but the winds should remain relatively quiet under mostly cloudy skies.

The snow commences Wednesday afternoon from south to north. It’ll taper late Wednesday night with only a few wrap-around snow showers left on Thursday. Here are the maps in motion as the storm system moves through the Ohio Valley, sporting its snow shield on the northwest flank.

Here’s a look at some of the details on how we expect this storm to evolve through time and its possible impacts as it moves through the area.

