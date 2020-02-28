Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A lake effect snow warning remains in effect through Saturday afternoon for additional lake effect snow accumulation.

Lake effect snow is continuing to move west and east. Lakes Erie and Michigan will contribute to the snow showers and squalls through Saturday early morning. Blowing and drifting snow will produce low visibility in snow squalls.

Outside of the snowbelt, accumulations will be under 2″ with an additional 2-4″ where bands persist in the snow belt through this evening.

Here is what we are expecting for storms totals by Saturday:

It’s cold! Single digit wind chills continue. This cold spell wraps up Saturday. March 1 arrives with a sunny ‘disposition’ and seasonable highs. We flip the switch from winter conditions to spring-like in a snap.

Panhandle storm track continues next week with high potential for rainfall…temps in the lower 50s. Temperatures for the first half of March are starting to trend ABOVE NORMAL

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast: