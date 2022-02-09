Snow showers on the way — Here’s what to expect

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A front will bring a rain/snow mix to the area. There won’t be much accumulation, however.

Temperatures will stay mild, by winter’s standards, in the 30s but it will be on the breezy side. Temperatures will hover in the lower 30s overnight and it will stay breezy.

Expect a few snow showers Thursday with some light accumulations in spots. In the primary Snowbelt, 1-2″ is possible with a touch of lake enhancement.

The best chance for showers will be Friday in the form of mainly rain as temperatures rise back into the 40s.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: