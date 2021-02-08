Snow showers developing overnight, continue into Tuesday morning

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Widespread, fluffy snow will occur through early Tuesday morning. Overnight accumulations will be little — a dusting to an inch.

Lake enhanced snow sets up Tuesday morning. An additional 1-2″ is possible where bands persist.

We’re in a cold spell! Temperatures will be around 10° below the average. Highs in the low 20s are expected with wind chills in the teens.

Several more rounds of snow will roll in this week. We have four separate snow systems through Valentine’s Day weekend. Each one will produce light, general accumulations of 1 to 2″.

The bitter blast arrives next week! The coldest air will be arriving on Valentine’s Day. Sub-zero lows are possible on Valentine’s Day night.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: