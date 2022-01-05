Snow report: How much can be expected this week in Northeast Ohio?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — After December was so warm, many are looking to January to really bring on the winter weather. Already this month the area has seen dustings of snow, but is anymore to come this week?

Those near Lake Erie may see some snow for sure. FOX 8 meteorologist Scott Sabol breaks down the best chances for “shovel-able amounts” of snow in the next 48 hours below:

A clipper system passes later Wednesday with a few snow showers, and you can look for light accumulations with that. We can expect an inch or two in the snowbelt by Thursday morning.

Much colder air is coming our way Thursday and Friday.

There will be significant lake effect Thursday night into Friday morning. Some areas could see up to 7 inches of snow.

Snow may also come for Northeast Ohio over the weekend into next week. Take a look at the 8-Day forecast below: