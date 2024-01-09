(WJW) – Temperatures will mainly stay in the mid-30s as wet snow showers move in this morning with a brief wintry mix between 6-8 a.m.

Slushy accumulations: Between a coating to around an inch locally.

Any snow will quickly melt off by mid-morning as the mix transitions over to all rain through the rest of the late morning, afternoon, and evening.

Widespread rain could be heavy at times, watch for any localized flooding or ponding.

Windy throughout the day with gusts reaching 50 mph at times.

Several Northeast Ohio counties are under a Wind Advisory from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Those counties include Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, and Trumbull.

Power outages are possible due to the winds.

Rain turns back to snow showers Tuesday night into Wednesday. Accumulations look light (Coating to 1-2″ possible).

Scattered snow showers on Wednesday continue into early Thursday. Light accumulations.

The next system arrives on Friday and into Saturday. The storm system this weekend will be the strongest of the season thus far.

Overall Forecast Timeline for this week:

Tuesday – AM SLUSHY SNOW before 8 a.m. then Widespread Rain/Windy (40s)

Wednesday – Rain to snow/windy (small accumulations)

Thursday – Flurries early

Friday – Rain and wind

Saturday – Colder with wind/snow showers

Sunday – Much colder/lake effect (20s). Wind chills in the single digits

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

