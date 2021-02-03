Snow, rain heading towards Northeast Ohio Thursday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Our next storm system will approach Northeast Ohio late Thursday with snow/mix/rain initially changing to scattered snow before exiting early Friday. Here’s a look at the forecast for a light amount of snow that may accumulate Thursday evening/night:

What will the rest of winter in Northeast Ohio look like? Our meteorologists will unveil the “End of Winter” forecast Thursday on FOX 8 News at 6.

The focus late this weekend and next week will be the ARCTIC PLUNGE. Sub-zero readings are possible! It’s going to be FRIGID! Winds aloft show a chunk of arctic air breaking off and seeping into the northern Great Lakes region.

Winds Aloft

Wind chills early next week will be between -10 and -15!+ The coldest of these arctic-like days may be postponed a day or two. We’ll keep you posted.

Last time we had sub-zero temperatures in Northeast Ohio was 2 years ago on February 1, 2019!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Fox 8 Day Forecast