CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Pockets of lake effect are moving out.

We’ll see some breaks of sun, but cloud cover will move in ahead of the next front.

Another clipper dives in Monday night bringing more snow.

Light accumulations, general amounts of an inch with More than 2″ in the snowbelt starting late this evening through early Tuesday AM.

Temps rising into the 40s and 50s this week. Small chance of rain showers late Wednesday into Thursday.

