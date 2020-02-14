Snow overnight, sub-zero wind chills kickstart your Valentine’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- An arctic front will be scrolling across northeast Ohio Thursday evening.

Another 1-2″ of snow will fall as it makes its trek eastward. Temperatures will start dropping this evening.

By midnight, temperatures will be near 18 degrees with any remaining snow on the ground rapidly freezing over.

Additional lake effect bands will develop by Thursday night. Local coatings to 3″+ are possible with these bands.

Sub-zero wind chills will kick off your Valentine’s Day! Bundle up and cuddle up!

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

