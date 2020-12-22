Snow on the way throughout the week in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Rain and snow showers are moving through Northeast Ohio. A weather system is rotating through the Great Lakes and heading off into the Atlantic.

Some light snow accumulations are possible, especially over the high ground east of the city where up to 2-inches is possible, with temps falling into the lower 30s.

Most locations will see less than 1-inch. Locally, 1-3 inches of slushy snow by early Tuesday with the majority of the snow in the snowbelt communities. Snow showers taper off by 10 a.m. Tuesday.

A push of milder air moves in the middle of this week. We could be flirting with 50 Wednesday.

Rain develops Wednesday night/early Thursday with a transition to snow during the day with general accumulations of a few inches.

Colder, arctic air invades our area starting Christmas Eve night … potentially the coldest air since last February. Highs Christmas Day will be in the mid-20s with single-digit wind chills at times. Lake effect snow will develop. Too early for specific amounts or locations. The KEY will be wind direction.

How about a white Christmas? Our odds of a “white” Christmas are looking good.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

