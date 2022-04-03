CLEVELAND (WJW) — Some Northeast Ohioans woke up on Sunday to snow on the ground along with seasonably chilly temperatures.

High pressure builds in for Sunday afternoon and should partially clear out the skies.

The snow mix will taper off throughout the morning with possible accumulations on cars and grassy areas, not on the roadways.

We start the workweek off with a rainy system coming through and mild temperatures.

Next week looks rather active with just about every day seeing some type of precipitation with various times and varying intensity.

Typically, the month of April sees 14 days with at least .01″ of rainfall.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: