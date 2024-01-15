CLEVELAND (WJW) — Expect subzero wind chills for another 24 hours as the heart of the arctic air settles in.

Frostbite will occur on exposed skin in 30 minutes.

Temperatures topping in the teens are expected for several more days. The next couple of mornings you can expect subzero wind chills with lows dipping into the single digits.

On Monday evening, temperatures will be in the teens and wind chills will be in the single digits. The winds will be light but any brush of a breeze will certainly make it feel colder. Winds will pick up over the next several days and wind chills will continue to drop, especially overnight and first thing in the morning.

Here are the lowest wind chills ever in Cleveland:

Scattered snow showers are expected for everyone starting late Monday night through early Tuesday. Expect a dusting, up to 2 inches at most, through mid-morning Tuesday.

The next chance for snow will be late Thursday into Friday, with lake effect snow on Saturday. We wrap up the week with temperatures in the low 20s — an improvement, but still BELOW average.

The cold lasts until early next week.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: