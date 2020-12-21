Snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this week

CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’re tracking another front Monday night/early Tuesday with scattered rain showers changing over to snow in the evening. Most locations will see less than 1-inch of snow, and maybe a little more in our snowbelt communities. Snow showers taper Tuesday morning.

A push of milder air moves in the middle of this week. We could be flirting with 50. Expect big changes heading our way as we head into the holidays. Colder, arctic air invades our area starting Christmas Eve night … potentially the coldest air since last February. Highs Christmas Day will be in the mid 20s with single digit wind chills at times.

How about a white Christmas? Our odds of a “white” Christmas are looking good. Stay tuned for our snowfall forecast. We usually issue it 48-hours out, but we will be experiencing the coldest air of the season starting Christmas Eve night.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

