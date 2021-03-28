Snow is back in the forecast this week in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Expect precipitation to stop by Monday morning.

Wind gusts of 35-45 mph will begin to diminish, but it will be chilly to start Monday morning, as temps will start in the 30s.

High pressure moves back into the region, providing ample sunshine and eventually warmer temps at the beginning of the week. The next system brings rain, lake effect snow, and colder temps by mid-week.

Easter Weekend is looking good though. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs above average, around 60. Morning egg hunts will be chilly and church services will be chilly.

