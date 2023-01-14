CLEVELAND (WJW) — Lake effect light snow and flurries are coming to an end Saturday morning. It’s more about the cold Saturday.

Highs are in the upper 20s with wind chills in the teens. It’s starting off cloudy, with a gradual clearing expected later in the day.

It’s gradually warming as we head through the long weekend. Clouds will increase on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, with showers on the way after sundown.

Looking ahead to next week, we have two rain systems moving in as temperatures rebound into the 40s and near 50.

Back around the holidays, signals were pointing to a several-week period of mild weather with a return to more continuous cold around the third week of January. The switch back to winter has been a slow one but not surprising.

The take home message is the pattern is looking more consistently COLDER for the last 10 days of the month.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: