Editor’s Note: The forecast below has been updated and is no longer active. Please click here for the latest weather conditions.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Mild with a few scattered showers late tonight. Most of the area will remain dry. Breezy with temperatures hanging out in the 60s through early tomorrow morning.

A few sprinkles around early tomorrow but most of the day is looking quiet. Highs climb into the mid 70s for our last warmer day!

Two fronts starting Friday and Saturday. First one moves through Friday night/early Saturday with a few spotty showers. On Friday we should remain relatively dry with a mix of sun and clouds. There might be a passing sprinkle or two and breezy but otherwise a pleasant end to the work week.

Drier late Saturday then higher coverage of rain Sunday into early Monday followed by colder temps next week.

Here comes our pattern flip! Temps slowly fall early next week. Wednesday morning we could see our first snowflakes of the season with a few flakes flying but nothing accumulating.

Here’s the long range temperature outlook into next week. Note the blue drifting in!

Planning on Trick or Treating? Here is the forecast for a few cities on the days they’re hosting:

Here is the 8-day forecast:

