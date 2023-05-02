CLEVELAND (WJW) – Here is a look at some snow reports from the past 12 hours:

A soggy and cold evening with temperatures remaining in the 40s and 30s. Breezy conditions will make it feel much colder through the night. On-and-off showers will continue through most of the evening.

Showers will change over into a wintry mix and some wet snowflakes overnight into early tomorrow. We aren’t expecting accumulation like we did this morning, but slushy dusting is possible on surfaces. Changing back into rain by the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s. Staying breezy.

All in all, here is a look at how much rain will fall from Tuesday morning to Wednesday evening.

Sunshine returns late week and the upcoming weekend looks fabulous and warmer!

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: