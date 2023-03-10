CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for our northeastern counties for accumulating snow today.

The advisory is through 7 a.m. Saturday for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties.

Rain and snow will move in during the afternoon. Snow will be slow to accumulate. Generally light amounts will accumulate during the afternoon and evening, mainly in the areas of the Winter Weather Advisory. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s and a little breezy so wind chills will be in the mid to upper 20s. If you’re headed out, you’ll wanna take it slow and bundle up.

By tonight, we will change back into snow with accumulating snow for the snow belt region.

From early this morning until early Saturday afternoon, snowfall totals are forecast to be as follows:

Over the weekend, it’ll stay cold and wintry. A few morning flurries/snow showers Saturday morning will give way to drier mainly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Sunday, a quick system will move by giving us more scattered snow showers with little to no accumulation.

We are watching a second system during the day Sunday followed by general snow Monday with lake effect Tuesday.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: