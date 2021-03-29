Snow flurries this morning; sun returns this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A few snow flurries continue to fall this morning. No accumulation.

Winds will die down. Sun returns. Temperatures rise to around 50 later this afternoon.

Warmer temperatures Tuesday with 70s for most areas with southerly winds.

We’re tracking lake-driven snow showers later in the week.

Easter Weekend looking good. Morning egg hunts and church services will be chilly! Highs will eventually reach 60.

