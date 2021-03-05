Snow flurries possible overnight; cold weekend on tap for Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Lake effect clouds will move in Friday evening. A few snow flurries are possible in the overnight hours and Saturday morning, but no accumulation is expected.

The colder, below-average temperatures will be hanging around through the weekend. There is a slight chance of lake-induced snow showers again Saturday night, but otherwise, the entire weekend will be quiet and bright.

We’re warming up to 60° by midweek next week. A spring tease! Enjoy! Our next chance of rain starts Wednesday night.

