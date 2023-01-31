CLEVELAND (WJW) — Snow flurries will continue. Little to no accumulation this morning. It’ll feel like the single digits at times for the morning commute.

We’ve had a high number of days above normal this winter:

It won’t feel much better this afternoon. Highs will only climb into the mid-20s but feel colder with a breeze from the north. A few breaks of sunshine here in there through the clouds with quiet conditions.

The next front approaches Thursday night/early Friday. This will usher in more cold and a brief period of lake-effect snow.

A strong cold front Friday will drop temps for a 36-hour period.

Overall temperature generally below normal this week:

A look at snowfall vs normal across the US, Ohio and a comparison between last winter and this winter:

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Stay with FOX 8 for the latest weather conditions.