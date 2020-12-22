Snow ends this morning; flirting with 50 tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Rain and snow showers are moving through northeast Ohio.

Some light snow accumulations are possible, especially over the high ground east of the city where up to 1-2″ is possible. Temps in the lower 30s. Snow showers taper off by 10 AM Tuesday.

We start to gain daylight moving forward!

A push of milder air moves in the middle of this week. We could be flirting with 50 Wednesday!

Rain develops Wednesday night/early Thursday with a transition to snow during the day with general accumulations of a few inches.

Colder, arctic air invades our area starting Christmas Eve night… potentially the coldest air since last February! Highs Christmas Day will be in the mid-20s with single-digit wind chills at times. Lake effect snow will develop. Too early for specific amounts or locations. The KEY will be wind direction.

How about a white Christmas? Our odds of a “white” Christmas are looking good! Check out the high on Christmas day!

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: