Snow ends, lake effect lingers in Cleveland and Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – This April snow event arrived just as we expected.

Many areas are coated in a few inches of snow.

Snow is moving east rapidly this morning.

Most of the accumulation should be ending after 7 am west and 8 am east.

The Winter Weather Advisory ends at 10 a.m.

It’s for Ashland, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Medina, and Richland counties.

The Freeze Warning for Coshocton and Tuscarawas end at the same time.

Due to the ground temperatures and breaks of sun today, we’ll see significant melting.

Temperatures will rise to near 40 degrees.

Another cold night ahead before a slow warm-up.