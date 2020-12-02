Snow ends and sunshine returns for Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The first snow of the season is behind us.

Lake effect ended overnight.

The Winter Storm Warning, Winter Storm Watch, and Winter Weather Advisories for Northeast Ohio expire at 10 a.m.

Temperatures feel like the teens this morning because those winds haven’t let up much.

We’re still seeing gusts in the 20 mph range.

We will have lots of sunshine today as temperatures warm into the 40s.

We’re tracking a fast-moving clipper system this weekend, but we’re not tracking a lot of snow with it.

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

