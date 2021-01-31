Snow continues in Northeast Ohio at least through Monday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Snow is continuing to fall in Northeast Ohio. An additional 1-3 inches possible overnight and 1-2 inches Monday.

Check out the snow totals expected by 3 p.m. tomorrow afternoon below, notice that greater Cleveland gets a little more snow due to the north wind and Lake Effect snow bands.

Snow ends late Monday night with plenty of clouds around on Groundhog’s Day. Yet again, another panhandle storm system will approach Northeast Ohio late next week. A wintry mix-to-snow is expected at this time.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: