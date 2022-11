(WJW) — Dozens of ODOT crews have hit the roads on Sunday morning as winter weather arrives in Northeast Ohio.

ODOT says 55 plows are out and about across the state, according to a tweet.

SR 166 near Hambden in Geauga County (Credit: ODOT)

The FOX 8 weather team says bands of lake effect snow are expected to persist Sunday until late afternoon and evening. Snowbelt communities can expect to see 2-4″ of accumulations. See the forecast here.

A slushy inch in my yard at 6AM. Slushy roads too! I passed 6 spinouts and 2 salt trucks on my way into work. @fox8news @NWSCLE pic.twitter.com/Ce1R1X0rvl — Jenn Harcher (@JennHarcher) November 13, 2022

ODOT reminds drivers to give crews plenty of room to work.

Stay with FOX 8 for more winter weather updates.