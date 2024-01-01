CLEVELAND (WJW) — Happy New Year! Cloudy skies are around Monday evening to kick us off with a few flurries falling — nothing sticking, just wet pavement.

Temperatures are seasonably chilly, and will be in the lower 30s through the evening. When you factor in a light breeze, it will feel like we’re in the mid 20s. You’ll wanna bundle up with the winter gear if you’re headed out.

Temperatures will be pretty chilly overnight in Tuesday and first thing in the morning we’ll fall into the mid- to upper 20s.

Sunshine returns Tuesday and it’s our “pick” day of the first week of 2024. A new year brings new trends. It’s trending colder and tacking on more snow chances.

Looking ahead, we’re watching two potential snow makers this week: A clipper on Wednesday night and a deepening low Saturday night into Sunday. It’s still far out, so track and timing will be monitored during the week. Stay tuned!

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: