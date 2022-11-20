CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’re tracking a lake effect snow. Expect some rough travel especially through midday in the heavy snow band. Bundle up! It’s cold and windy! Be prepared for blowing and drifting snow creating whiteout conditions at times.

Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties are under a Lake Effect Snow Warning through 7 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy snow is possible with snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches in some areas.

There’s a moderate winter weather advisory for Trumbull County with snow accumulations up to six inches.

Here’s how much snow we’ve accumulated so far:

A frigid start with single digit wind chills. Temperatures will not get out of the 20’s today. Feeling more like January! We’re back to average with a sunny stretch Thanksgiving week.

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.