Snow begins this afternoon; winter weather advisory for small portion of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for portions of Northeast Ohio.
Carroll, Coshocton, Mahoning, Stark, Trumbull, and Tuscarawas counties are in the advisory from 7 a.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.
Those areas could see 3 to 5 inches of snow which could create hazardous conditions.
The snow will develop by mid-afternoon today from south to north.
It’ll taper late Wednesday night with only a few wrap-around snow showers left on Thursday.
Here are the maps in motion as the storm system moves through the Ohio Valley.
Here’s a look at some of the details on how we expect this storm to evolve through time and its possible impacts as it moves through the area.
Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:
