Snow begins this afternoon; winter weather advisory for small portion of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for portions of Northeast Ohio.

Carroll, Coshocton, Mahoning, Stark, Trumbull, and Tuscarawas counties are in the advisory from 7 a.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.

Those areas could see 3 to 5 inches of snow which could create hazardous conditions.

The snow will develop by mid-afternoon today from south to north.

It’ll taper late Wednesday night with only a few wrap-around snow showers left on Thursday.

Here are the maps in motion as the storm system moves through the Ohio Valley.

Maps in Motion

Snow Futurecast

Here’s a look at some of the details on how we expect this storm to evolve through time and its possible impacts as it moves through the area.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

