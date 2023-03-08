CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cold and breezy evening, especially after sunset, as temperatures fall into the low 30s tonight.

Most of us in the 20s tonight into early tomorrow morning with a few more clouds. It won’t be as breezy later tonight.

Another quiet day tomorrow, but still cold, with highs in the upper 30s. Mix of sun and clouds through the day with quiet conditions. Enjoy the calm because our next system moves in overnight Thursday into early Friday.

As it stands now, a wintry mix and then snow will move in early Friday morning, before sunrise. Rain will mostly stay to our south, but if it creeps up any farther north, that would cut back on any snow accumulation.

By Friday night, we will change back into snow with accumulating snow for the snow belt region. Stay tuned to this forecast!

A preliminary look at snow totals through Friday night. General 1-3″ of wet snow. The higher totals (4-5″) are for those areas that get lake effect snow late Friday night.

We are watching a second system for late Sunday into Monday, with a better chance for snow next week, including some lake effect. There will likely be changes to these numbers as we get closer to the weekend and the track of the system updates.

Long range outlook is showing below normal temperatures/higher chances of snow in mid March across a large portion of the Ohio Valley. This was first indicated on Scott’s long range outlook on February 23rd!

The pattern shift starts this week, with temperatures ranging 5-10° BELOW average. Highs in the mid 30s, with lows in the mid to upper 20’s.

