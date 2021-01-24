Snow and ice coming for Northeast Ohio this week

CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’re cloudy and quiet through lunch Monday, with a ‘panhandle’ system then coming through. We’re going to get a little of everything with this system. This will develop after 3 p.m.

Here’s our current thinking …

Monday: Snow/icy mix in the north and mix/rain in the south starting after 4 p.m. Expect a light glaze of ice and a coating to 1 inch of a slushy snow. Watch out for slick spots.

Monday Night: Scattered rain and snow showers. Icy on untreated surfaces. An additional 1-2 inches of snow expected.

Tuesday: Snow showers, with totals between 1-3 inches.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: