(WJW) – Another great evening but just a touch warmer than last night. We will end up in the mid 60s tonight with mostly clear skies. A quiet start to the day tomorrow as warmer air moves in for your Thursday afternoon. Highs climb back into the mid 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Small chance of a shower Thursday night through Friday morning. After trending dry and less humid/cooler.

Long range outlook shows warmer than normal temperatures starting next weekend…heat should back off briefly…indications are more late summer heat heads east around Labor Day week. Day to day details to follow.

Check the latest 8-day forecast above