CLEVELAND (WJW) – A chilly, but seasonal night. Temperatures will continue to fall into the upper 30s tonight. A few clouds stick around overnight into tomorrow morning. Some places will dip into the mid 30s by the morning.

Cooler through the weekend. Could see a few spots of drizzle/flurry Saturday as a weak front passes. Nothing major with most of the rain chances sticking to our snowbelt region. Saturday futurecast:

Chilly for any Veterans Day ceremonies or parades. Most of the area will remain dry with some sunshine. A few degrees warmer by Sunday with temperatures in the upper 40s. Mix of sun and clouds.

Dry from late Saturday through next Thursday

Gradually warming next week. Long range outlook shows a brief cool down the weekend before Thanksgiving week followed by milder temps to start the week. We will be watching a system Tuesday/Wednesday from the west.

Check the 8-day forecast above.