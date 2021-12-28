Slippery roads possible for evening commute with wintry mix on the way

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Temps top around 40 early this afternoon then drop a couple of degrees.

A wintry mix develops… timing 1-9 PM.

It will start off as rain, transition to a wintry mix, then back to rain.

Coating to 1″ slushy accumulations anticipated in our northern counties. Watch out for slippery roadways!

We’re tracking yet another system Wednesday night. This one will bring rain showers to our area through 10 AM Thursday.

We’re ringing in the New Year on a MILD note. 50’s on tap. Showers arrive after 2 AM so no travels worries surrounding the ball drop.

Ready for the cold! Changes in the New Year. Trending colder.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast.