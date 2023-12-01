CLEVELAND (WJW) – Temperatures will hover in the mid 40s, you’ll need the jacket.

By late evening and into the overnight, there could be a few passing showers moving by, but most will be drier.

This weekend, Saturday is mainly dry with cloudy skies. There could be an isolated passing sprinkle or drizzle but again, mostly dry.

Sunday, look for scattered rain through the day, some could be heavy at times. Temperatures are warm, however, in the lower 50s over the weekend.

Sunday, widespread showers redevelop:

Active pattern continues late this weekend/early next week.

Another round of cold next week then a period of “milder” air which should last around 5 days starting December 7th.

Here is the 8-day forecast: