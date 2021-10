CLEVELAND (WJW)– Sunshine with a bit of a warmup will carry us into the middle part of the work and school week.

The foliage is really starting to pop! The color change has been delayed a bit this season so soak in the beauty!

Thursday is the next chance of rain as a cold front moves through and drops temps into the 50s next weekend. Lake effect clouds and showers will be part of the forecast late this week.