Slight risk for spotty showers tonight and Friday, temps will stay in the 80s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — One alarm clock away from Father’s Day weekend!

The humidity is upward bound! An upper level low is meandering south of NE Ohio today. This is the culprit for the slight risk of spotty showers/thunder that will continue into Friday and Saturday.

This weekend is looking hotter! Highs will approach 90° and humidity levels will be higher as well just as summer officially arrives this Saturday at 5:43 pm. Saturday looks to be the drier of the two. Unfortunately, Father’s Day supplies us with the highest risk of showers and storms at any time.

The sunset time varies depending on where you live in northern Ohio. Here are the latest sunset times for select locations. Of course we begin to lose daylight again at the summer solstice through the winter solstice in December. This is all due to the fact that the earth is tilted on its axis at 23.5°, otherwise there would be no seasons!

Sunset times for northern Ohio

Here’s our latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: