Severe weather risk Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – We’re keeping a watchful eye on another round of severe weather potentially blossoming ahead of the cold front Friday, especially in the afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed some of our eastern and southern counties in a “SLIGHT RISK” for severe weather on Friday.

Friday evening’s risk:

Severe Weather Outlook from SPC

Next round of rain/storms early/mid-afternoon Friday…core hours of 3-6 pm

1-2″+ will be possible for those who get hit with the heaviest gully washers now through Saturday morning.

Saturday is the “PICK DAY” of the weekend followed by a stormy Sunday.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

More weather information here.